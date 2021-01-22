AEW Files Trademark Application For ‘Battle Of The Belts’

AEW has filed a new trademark for the namesake of a classic Florida event in the Battle Of The Belts. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on January 18th.

The good and services listed for the trademark are as follows:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts

Battle of the Belts was used by the NWA’s Championship Wrestling From Florida in the mid-1980s as an event. CZW also used the name for a July 2017 event.