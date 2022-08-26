wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark For The Iron Savages

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bear Country The Iron Savages AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW has filed a new trademark for The Iron Savages, the new name for Bear Country. Fightful reports that the company filed an application to trademark the name on August 22nd.

Bear Country was redubbed Iron Savages on this week’s AEW Dark. The trademark is described as follows:

“Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

