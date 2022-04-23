wrestling / News
AEW News: HOOK Confronts Danhausen on Rampage, Toni Storm Cuts Promo on Britt Baker
– HOOK has had enough of Danhausen, and confronted the Very Evil one on tonight’s AEW Rampage. You can see the clip from tonight’s show in which Danhausen spilled HOOK’s chips on the ground, which led to Danhausen getting shoved against the wall:
After @730hook's big win & #AEWDynamite debut this week, @DanhausenAD gets what he asked for… #HOOK SPEAKS.
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/wA2SeyEfZu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
– Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter were interviewed on tonight’s show about their being in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament, and Storm cut a promo saying that she’d see Baker in the tournament if Baker even makes it to her:
Team DMD doesn’t even seem to be on Toni Storm’s radar as #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifiers @RealBrittBaker, @jmehytr & #ToniStorm fight for the top spot.
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Zz3yYYif7e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’