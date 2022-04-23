AEW News: HOOK Confronts Danhausen on Rampage, Toni Storm Cuts Promo on Britt Baker

– HOOK has had enough of Danhausen, and confronted the Very Evil one on tonight’s AEW Rampage. You can see the clip from tonight’s show in which Danhausen spilled HOOK’s chips on the ground, which led to Danhausen getting shoved against the wall:

– Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter were interviewed on tonight’s show about their being in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament, and Storm cut a promo saying that she’d see Baker in the tournament if Baker even makes it to her: