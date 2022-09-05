AEW Seemingly Had Interest In Signing Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return

With Johnny Gargano’s surprise return to WWE as one of the latest in a series of former talents now current with the promotion once more, reports state the company had maintained an interest in re-acquiring the performer for the entirety of his absence from their roster (per Fightful Select). While there were a number of rumors that he was considering signing with a different company, ultimately Gargano chose to renew his connection with WWE, now on par with the main roster of stars.

While no serious interest was ever expressed from IMPACT Wrestling according to reports, there was at least some light interest from AEW to sign Gargano, although apparently no in-depth negotiations ever manifested between Tony Khan’s company and the performer. AEW sources did state that several individuals from AEW were “pushing for [Gargano]” to get hired, but in the end he opted to return to WWE instead.