AEW News: Jamie Hayter Reportedly Legitimately Hurt, AEW Stars Attend Harley Cameron Performance

Jamie Hayter was pulled from last week’s Dynamite due to injury, and a new report says the injury is legitimate. As reported, Hayter was pulled from a tag team match last week over injuries “caused by The Outcasts.” Fightful Select reports that the AEW Women’s World Champion has been fighting legit injuries for the better part of a month.

As of now, she is expected to compete at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

– The site also notes that several AEW stars attended Harley Cameron’s performance at Losers Bar in Las Vegas including Cash Wheeler, the Gunns, Aaron Solo, Preston Vance, Willow Nightingale, Taya Valkyrie, and Leila Grey.