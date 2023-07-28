AEW News: Jamie Hayter Status for AEW All In Is Uncertain, Update on Thunder Rosa & Santana

– It was reported back in May that Jamie Hayter had suffered an injury, which led to a short match with Toni Storm and an AEW Women’s title change at Double or Nothing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hayter’s still currently injured and her status for AEW All In is uncertain. The goal in AEW (and likely Hayter, since the event is in her home country) is that she would be recovered enough to be at the London event.

– The WON also notes that Thunder Rosa is working on a return to the company. She has been training with Funaki in San Antonio. She has been out since last year due to a back injury.

– Likewise, Santana has also been training for his in-ring return. He has been out for a year due to an ACL injury but posting teases for his return to social media.