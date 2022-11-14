AEW News: Matt Menard References Road Dogg’s Bret Hart Comments, Matt Hardy Hypes AEW Dark: Elevation

– Matt Menard saw the kerfuffle over Road Dogg’s recent comments about Bret Hart, and he made reference to them on Twitter today. As noted, Road Dogg got some blowback after he said that Bret Hart was “not a great wrestler” and that he was a better “sports entertainer” than Hart was. Menard took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote:

“Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg” Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg — Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) November 12, 2022 – Speaking of Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a new video to his account hyping this week’s AEW Dark Elevation. You can see the clip below: Tomorrow – #AEWDarkElevation @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen pic.twitter.com/igigmJSU6j — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 13, 2022