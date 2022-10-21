AEW News: Adam Cole Teases Possible Return, Several AEW Events On Sale Today, New Sting Bobblehead Will Be Available Soon

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole appeared to tease a possible return to AEW. It should be noted that there has been no confirmation that he is coming back, as he is said to be dealing with a severe concussion.

He wrote: “You didn’t come this far to only come this far…#AdamColeBayBay”

– There is a new Sting Bobble Brawler bobblehead listed at Shop AEW, but it’s not currently for sale. Only 360 hand-number editions will be sold. There is an option to sign up to find out when it will be available.

– Three AEW Dynamite tapings are on sale this morning.

* December 7: Cedar Park, TX at the HEB Center.

* December 14: Winter is Coming in Garland, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center

* December 21: Holiday Bash in San Antonio, TX at the Freeman Coliseum.