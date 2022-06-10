AEW News: AEW Considering Title Match For Miyu Yamashita, Keith Lee Still Not Happy With Swerve Strickland, Ticket Now On Sale For Battle of the Belts III

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after she did well for her match on AEW Dark Elevation, there is talk of Miyu Yamashita vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s title.

– Keith Lee doesn’t appear to be getting over Swerve Strickland eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royale.

He wrote on Twitter: “Give. Me. The. Energy….To not Pounce him on site when I see him.”

– Tickets for AEW Battle of the Belts III and a live Rampage taping in Grand Rapids, MI are now on sale.