AEW News: Alex Reynolds Knocked Out During Dynamite Main Event, Chris Jericho & MJF Segment Clip

Alex Reynolds found himself knocked out during tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event. Reynolds was teaming with John Silver in the #1 contendership match against The Young Bucks, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade when Private Part hit a double team maneuver and Reynolds got knocked out as a result. Reynolds was tended to at ringside with Cody coming out after the show to check on Reynolds. He was able to walk to the back under his own power.

