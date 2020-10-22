wrestling / News

AEW News: Alex Reynolds Knocked Out During Dynamite Main Event, Chris Jericho & MJF Segment Clip

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Reynolds found himself knocked out during tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event. Reynolds was teaming with John Silver in the #1 contendership match against The Young Bucks, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade when Private Part hit a double team maneuver and Reynolds got knocked out as a result. Reynolds was tended to at ringside with Cody coming out after the show to check on Reynolds. He was able to walk to the back under his own power.

– AEW posted a clip of the Chris Jericho vs. MJF segment from tonight’s Dynamite:

