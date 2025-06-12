wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Set for Speaking Engagement on July 8, Nick Wayne on Unrestricted, New Shirts Available
– AEW announced a live speaking engagement with Dustin Rhodes during All In Texas week. “The Natural Truth, A Deep Story of Redemption by Dustin Rhodes,” is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8 at Puzzles Deem Ellum in Dallas, Texas. Tickets are available now RIGHT HERE.
– AEW wrestler Nick Wayne is the guest on this week’s Unrestricted:
Nick Wayne discusses his journey from signing with AEW at 16 to becoming the youngest participant in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors. He shares details about his AEW debut, working alongside Christian Cage and Mother Wayne in The Patriarchy, and turning on longtime mentor Darby Allin. Nick also reflects on honoring his father’s legacy and bleeding in the now-infamous vignette that aired ahead of his AEW debut against Swerve Strickland. Plus, he talks about his current run as ROH World Television Champion and what it means to hold that title at just 19 years old.
– Shop AEW released new t-shirts for MJF, Thekla, Ricochet, and more. You can view some of the new t-shirts that are available below:
