AEW News: Mikey Rukus Teases Upcoming Projects, Being The Elite #349
– Mikey Rukus tweeted about his past projects for AEW and hinted at upcoming musical productions in the future, which you can see below:
I’ve spent the last 3 1/2 yrs structuring a multiverse for @AEWMusic. Legends, Lost Themes, 8-Bit, 2.0, Who We Are, Hayter Rave, Symphony Series, EPs,
And more coming-
16-Bit, Who We Are 2, Unplugged, Symphony III & IV, an RJ City special.
Variants within the storytelling.
🙏🏽
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) May 29, 2023
– Being The Elite episode 349, Anarchy in the Arena, was posted to YouTube, described as:
Matt and Nick hide under the ring. Fan Fest. Double or Nothing highlights.
– Additionally, here’s a clip from the video of Matt Jackson’s wounded foot after the Anarchy in the Arena event:
[Vidéo] Dans le nouvel épisode Being The Elite épisode 349, on peut voir les séquelles sur les corps des membres de The Elite après le Anarchy In The Arena Match de #AEWDoN.
Tout l'Elite semble se remettre en question.pic.twitter.com/3wGHabmXAu
— Global Catch (@global_catch) May 29, 2023
