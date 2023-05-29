wrestling / News

AEW News: Mikey Rukus Teases Upcoming Projects, Being The Elite #349

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– Mikey Rukus tweeted about his past projects for AEW and hinted at upcoming musical productions in the future, which you can see below:

– Being The Elite episode 349, Anarchy in the Arena, was posted to YouTube, described as:

Matt and Nick hide under the ring. Fan Fest. Double or Nothing highlights.

– Additionally, here’s a clip from the video of Matt Jackson’s wounded foot after the Anarchy in the Arena event:

