AEW News: Mikey Rukus Teases Upcoming Projects, Being The Elite #349

– Mikey Rukus tweeted about his past projects for AEW and hinted at upcoming musical productions in the future, which you can see below:

I’ve spent the last 3 1/2 yrs structuring a multiverse for @AEWMusic. Legends, Lost Themes, 8-Bit, 2.0, Who We Are, Hayter Rave, Symphony Series, EPs, And more coming-

16-Bit, Who We Are 2, Unplugged, Symphony III & IV, an RJ City special. Variants within the storytelling.

🙏🏽 — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) May 29, 2023

– Being The Elite episode 349, Anarchy in the Arena, was posted to YouTube, described as:

Matt and Nick hide under the ring. Fan Fest. Double or Nothing highlights.

– Additionally, here’s a clip from the video of Matt Jackson’s wounded foot after the Anarchy in the Arena event: