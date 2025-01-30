– Wrestler Penelope Ford is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Penelope Ford is back in the ring for AEW after a two-year absence due to injury and rehab! Penelope talks about her recovery, how she prepared for her return, and what it was like to step back in the ring on AEW Collision last October. She talks about working with real-life husband, Kip Sabian, and details their big AEW TV wedding that included a detachable wedding dress skirt, cake to the face, and a quickie courthouse ceremony a couple of days before live TV. Penelope also discusses her friendship with The Bunny, and explains why she counts Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Hikaru Shida among her favorite matches.