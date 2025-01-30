wrestling / News
AEW News: Penelope Ford on Unrestricted, All Elite Arcade Episode 42, Rob Schamberger Paints Toni Storm,
– Wrestler Penelope Ford is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:
Penelope Ford is back in the ring for AEW after a two-year absence due to injury and rehab! Penelope talks about her recovery, how she prepared for her return, and what it was like to step back in the ring on AEW Collision last October. She talks about working with real-life husband, Kip Sabian, and details their big AEW TV wedding that included a detachable wedding dress skirt, cake to the face, and a quickie courthouse ceremony a couple of days before live TV. Penelope also discusses her friendship with The Bunny, and explains why she counts Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Hikaru Shida among her favorite matches.
– AEW released All Elite Arcade Episode 42 with Evil Uno and Adam Cole:
This week on Arcade, it’s all about the Xbox Developer Direct 2025! Uno and Chugs break down new gameplay footage from Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and the real showstopper: the smoke bomb reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4!
– Artist Rob Schamberger painted AEW star Toni Storm in his latest video:
