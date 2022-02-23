wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Code For AEW Battle of the Belts II and Rampage in Dallas, Control Center For AEW Dynamite, Renegade Twins Eat Tacos With Thunder Rosa
– AEW will have a pre-sale tomorrow for the Battle of the Belts II taping and live Rampage on April 15. The code is 972RAMP. The pre-sale begins at 11 AM ET and ends at 11 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. The event happens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
– The Control Center for AEW Dynamite is online, featuring Tony Schiavone and Danhausen.
– Thunder Rosa posted a new vlog, eating tacos with the Renegade Twins.
