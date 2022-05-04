wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Releases Latest Vlog, Stars Raise Money for Charity, Nick Comoroto Displays His Strength
– AEW star Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog, showcasing his TNT title lost last week and he and Tay Conti wrestling at AAA TripleMania XXX:
– Jimmy’s Seafood credited the stars of AEW for raising $7,000 for Brigance Brigade:
🙏 So thankful for @aew’s tremendous @AEWCommunity program. Tonight, their stars joined forces with wrestling fans to raise over $7,000 for The @BriganceBrigade!
💛 @DaxFTR, @TrueWillieHobbs, @AdamColePro, @CashWheelerFTR, @MandaLHuber, @thunderrosa22, and surprise guests! 💙 pic.twitter.com/JnAGdmYGL1
— Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 4, 2022
– AEW’s Nick Comoroto tweeted a video clip showing his insane strength:
Hey @AEW anyone need a jack? pic.twitter.com/rBIjn3j4Og
— Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) May 4, 2022
