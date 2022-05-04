wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara Releases Latest Vlog, Stars Raise Money for Charity, Nick Comoroto Displays His Strength

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog, showcasing his TNT title lost last week and he and Tay Conti wrestling at AAA TripleMania XXX:

– Jimmy’s Seafood credited the stars of AEW for raising $7,000 for Brigance Brigade:

– AEW’s Nick Comoroto tweeted a video clip showing his insane strength:

