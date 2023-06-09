wrestling / News
AEW News: Santana Teases Return To The Ring, Latest Sammy Guevara Vlog, Renee Paquette Makes Pasta
– It was reported last week that Santana was getting set to return to AEW after he was out for a year due to an ACL injury. In a post on Twitter, Santana posted a video to tease his return to wrestling.
#TheRICANstruction Pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/iWH5DCd7bV
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) June 9, 2023
– The latest cooking video from Renee Paquette features bacon and mushroom pasta:
– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is now online:
