Santana Reportedly Getting Ready For AEW Return
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Santana is expected to return to AEW soon, as he was out of action due to an ACL injury. The last time he appeared on TV was in June of last year, as he got hurt in the Blood & Guts match.
Santana and Ortiz reportedly had a falling out prior to his hiatus, so it’s unknown where Santana will end up once he’s back on TV.
