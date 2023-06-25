– It looks like AEW’s Trent had a bit of a tanning issue as he commented on Twitter. Trent Beretta wrote, “did i put too much fake tan foam on my face or is it gonna wash off tomorrow morning and look acceptable? find out live tomorrow at #AEWForbiddenDoor”

Trent’s mom Sue commented, “That’s my boy…hehe” You can see her response below. At tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Trent Beretta will team with Rocky Romero and El Desperado against the Mogul Embassy on the Zero Hour pre-show. The pre-show starts at 7:00 pm EST.

Oh shit… — susan marasciulo (@sueshulo) June 25, 2023

– Ahead of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Sanada, Jungle Boy commented on the upcoming matchup for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Event. Jungle Boy wrote, “26 years and 10 days old. Second world championship match on PPV in the last MONTH. Everyone keep talking shit. I’m gonna do what I always do.”