AEW News: Tony Khan Speaking at Big TV Virtual Conference, NY Daily News Looks at Dynamite Grand Slam, 2point0 Q&A Video

– AEW President Tony Khan spoke at the Cynopsis Media Big TV Virtual Conference today to talk about storytelling, connecting with audiences and content. Fans can get a virtual pass to the conference HERE.

Check out @TonyKhan this Thursday at 12:40 pm ET for his panel at the @CynopsisMedia #ThatBigTVConference. Talking storytelling, connecting with audiences and content you can’t get enough of! Virtual passes available here: https://t.co/CbicPPDVNQ pic.twitter.com/gJHjlbmGhX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2021

– The New York Daily News published a feature on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show in Queens, New York.

– 2point0 released Q&A video recently: