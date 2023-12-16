– The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) teamed with Orange Cassidy last night on AEW Rampage, defeating Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Jake Hager in a six-man tag team match. After the match, they celebrated and had a moment with their dad, Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich, in a special moment. You can check out that clip below.

The Von Erichs were also in action at ROH Final Battle. They beat The Outrunners on the Zero Hour pre-show.

– CJ Perry is RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the preview clip for tomorrow’s episode below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:









