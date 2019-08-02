wrestling / News

Various News: AEW on TNT Debut Tickets On Sale Today, Lineups For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling and Unbreakable PPV

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW on TNT First Show Capital One Arena

– Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s TV debut on TNT go on sale at 12 PM ET today. The event happens on October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at 8 PM ET. Here’s what’s announced so far:

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Two Mystery Partners
* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley will appear
* The first AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

– Impact Wrestling will hold their Unbreakable PPV tonight on Impact+ and FITE TV. It features:

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan for an Impact title bout against Champion Brian Cage.
*Rhino vs. Moose
*SIx person tag bout with Scott Steiner & Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams.
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havoc.
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North Vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum
*Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin.
*Madison Rayne in action.

– There will also be a new episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch, featuring:

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Sawyer Fulton.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz.

*Rhino vs. Moose.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havoc.

