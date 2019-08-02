Various News: AEW on TNT Debut Tickets On Sale Today, Lineups For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling and Unbreakable PPV

– Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s TV debut on TNT go on sale at 12 PM ET today. The event happens on October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at 8 PM ET. Here’s what’s announced so far:

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Two Mystery Partners

* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley will appear

* The first AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

Tickets for #AEW's debut on TNT go on sale in 1 Hour!

Wed, Oct 2nd – Capital One Arena

Be part of HISTORY in Washington DC!

– Impact Wrestling will hold their Unbreakable PPV tonight on Impact+ and FITE TV. It features:

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan for an Impact title bout against Champion Brian Cage.

*Rhino vs. Moose

*SIx person tag bout with Scott Steiner & Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havoc.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North Vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum

*Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin.

*Madison Rayne in action.

– There will also be a new episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch, featuring:

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Sawyer Fulton.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz.

