AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Tick Down From Grand Slam Episode

Last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage was down a bit from the two-hour Grand Slam edition from the week before. Last week’s show scored a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 472,000 viewers, down 5.9% and 9.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and 522,000 viewers. Both metrics were still up from the 0.14 demo rating rating and 470,000 from two weeks ago.

The episode ranked #9 among all shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the 10:30 PM ET college football game on ESPN (0.56 demo rating/1.704 million viewers) winning the night.

Rampage is averaging a 0.1.66 demo rating and 469,000 viewers thus far in 2022.