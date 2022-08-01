AEW Rampage Rating Sinks, Viewership Down From Previous Week

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw a hefty fall from the previous week, with viewership down as well. Last week’s episode brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 375,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurson. Those numbers are off 35.3% and 12.4% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 428,000 viewers.

The demo rating marks the lowest for the show for its usual timeslot, and ties the low for the 5:30 PM ET airings which hit a 0.11 demo rating on May 6th. The audience was the lowest for the timeslot since the June 17th episode did 369,000 viewers.

Rampage ranked #23 among cable shows for the night according to Showbuzz Daily. The #1 show on cable was Reelz Channel’s On Patron: Live which did a 0.23 demo rating and 1.049 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.172 demo rating and 468,000 for 2021 to date.