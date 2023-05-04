wrestling
AEW News: Renee Paquette’s Podcast Reportedly On Hiatus, Note On New AEW Staffer’s Role
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Renee Paquette’s podcast is on hiatus, according to a new report. Paquette’s The Sessions hasn’t had a new episode since April 20th, and Fightful Select reports that the hiatus is believed to be due to the deal for the show expiring without the two sides coming to terms.
– The site also notes that Will Washington’s new role as Wrestling Administration Coordinator is not the role that Leva Bates had before she exited the company, and is an entirely new role that was created.
