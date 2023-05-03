AEW Signs New Wrestling Administration Coordinator

AEW has announced the signing of a new Wrestling Administration Coordinator. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Will Washington has signed onto the company, as you can see below. Khan wrote:

“He’s the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he’s here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it’s official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!”

Washington most recently worked for Fightful and was the co-host of the Grapsody podcast there.