wrestling / News
AEW Signs New Wrestling Administration Coordinator
AEW has announced the signing of a new Wrestling Administration Coordinator. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Will Washington has signed onto the company, as you can see below. Khan wrote:
“He’s the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he’s here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it’s official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!”
Washington most recently worked for Fightful and was the co-host of the Grapsody podcast there.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023
