wrestling / News

Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant

May 6, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Ric Flair Image Credit: Ric Flair

Ric Flair claimed on Sunday in a post on Twitter that he was kicked out of Piesonas in Florida after spending $1500 on a meal.

The WWE Hall of famer claimed he was asked to leave after he had an issue with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom. You can see his tweet here:

Piesonas co-owner Jerry Roberts gave a statement to The Gainesville Sun that it was pretty clear as to why the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to leave the restaurant.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Andrew Ravens

Spotlight

More Stories

loading