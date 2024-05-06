Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant

Ric Flair claimed on Sunday in a post on Twitter that he was kicked out of Piesonas in Florida after spending $1500 on a meal.

The WWE Hall of famer claimed he was asked to leave after he had an issue with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom. You can see his tweet here:

I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That… — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 5, 2024

Piesonas co-owner Jerry Roberts gave a statement to The Gainesville Sun that it was pretty clear as to why the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to leave the restaurant.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”