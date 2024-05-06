More Details On Jerry Lawler’s WWE Contract Expiring

A new report has some additional details on Jerry Lawler’s WWE contract expiring. As reported, Lawler’s announcing contract has expired with WWE, although he is still under a Legends deal. Fightful Select reports that Lawler has gone over a year without wrestling for the first time in his career after he suffered a stroke last February and is likely done in the ring.

The site notes that according to AEW sources, Lawler’s name has not been brought up as a potential arrival; the fact that Lawler is still under a Legends deal also shoots that potential down.

The report notes that per those close to Lawler, he doesn’t watch much wrestling anymore. He last appeared for WWE in a pre-tape for NXT and appeared in front of the crowd in Memphis for a WWE show last year.