Jeff Jarrett Thinks Owen Hart’s Blue Blazer Gimmick Could Have Had Legs

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Owen Hart portraying the Blue Blazer and its potential if Owen didn’t pass away in 1999. You can check out some highlights below:

On Owen Hart portraying the Blue Blazer after his tag team with Jarrett: “It’s crazy to say this, but it was certainly reality-based. Because Owen did have issues — pretty appropriate as we watch Debra and Sable, I’ll say all the cleavage being shown, you know, all the language, the violence involving women — Owen was not a fan of that. And it was pitched to us, and it was understood that, ‘Hey, we’re both single wrestlers; we both had single careers. And that now, Owen is going to go down this Blue Blazer storyline but Jeff, you’re going to be involved in this. And Jeff, you’re going to be heading down to a storyline’ — Debra was still my manager — ‘And Owen, you’re going to be a part of this, because you’ve got an issue with basically the tone of that Attitude Era.’ So we were still gonna be connected storyline-wise, just not wrestling as a tag team every week.”

On the character having real legs if Owens didn’t pass away: “I will say this. We didn’t get to see it play out, but I really believe that with the right patience and storytelling, the juxtapose of the Blue Blazer, Conrad? Of the superhero, but he’s fighting what the Attitude Era stands for? Played out with the right set of circumstances and who’s under that mask, and what they’re fighting for. If they would had got behind it, you could have gotten that character, as a heel, red hot. Because the people wanted — that’s why the puppies got over, that’s why Val Venis got over, that’s why Sable got over, that’s why — I mean at the end of the day, DX was DX. And you know, as they’re rising and Brian [Road Dogg], he checked every box on that Attitude Era, those kinds of guys. So creating a real anti Attitude Era person I think had a ton of legs.”

On Jerry Brisco and Pat Patterson being Vince McMahon’s stooges: “Brisco throwing haymakers, people forget that they’re both world-class performers. I think Pat may be in top five, one of the best bump-takers in the history of the industry. He just, his timing and mind that everything. And it still showed. But the characters that they played, Twiddle Dee and Tweedle Dum, or however you want to be to Mr. McMahon, they had built this and built this and built this as the the heel Stooges for Vince. And now that they’re the babyfaces against Shane [McMahon]’s high school buddies, it was just entertaining as hell in so many ways. I loved it. I absolutely loved it.”

