AEW Set To Debut In New York City With ‘Dynamite Grand Slam’

During an appearance on WFAN Radio this morning, AEW President Tony Khan announced that AEW will make its debut in New York City on September 22 for a special episode of Dynamite. The episode will be called ‘Dynamite Grand Slam’. It takes place at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in Flushing, New York. Tickets go on sale on July 16.

The venue was opened in 1997 and has previously hosted the US Open. It has a capacity of 23,000 for tennis, as it’s the largest venue for the sport in the world. It also has a retractable roof, which should help if the weather gets bad. This is the first time it has ever hosted a wrestling event. There are several wrestlers on the roster from the New York area, including Eddie Kingston, MJF, Santana, Ortiz, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Max Caster, Kris Statlander, Trent? and others.