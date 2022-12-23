AEW Shows Reportedly Set To Air On DAZN In The Future

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW and DAZN have a new business deal and it will be announced some time after the holidays. DAZN recently released information on the combat sports they will offer in 2023 and an AEW logo was included. Both sides have an agreement to keep the deal a secret for the time being.

However, AEW already does air on DAZN in some countries. Exact details are unknown, but it’s believed that AEW will air on DAZN in all countries where DAZN is available, except where AEW already has a deal. It’s known if Japan will be included, as AEW does stream on New Japan World. The biggest countries at the moment appear to be Spain and Brazil. The deal would only be for AEW shows.

It was noted this is not the reason that AEW stopped airing on Space in Latin America, as they are working on a different deal or Mexico, Central and much of South America.