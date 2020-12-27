AEW Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41

Tragic news tonight, as All Elite Wrestling has announced that former TNT Champion Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) has passed away at the age of 41. Lee hadn’t appeared on Dynamite since his loss to Cody back in October, and was said to be injured at the time.

Prior to his run in AEW where he led the Dark Order, Brodie Lee was Luke Harper in WWE. In that company, he was a three-time tag team champion with Erick Rowan (NXT and Smackdown titles) as well as a former Intercontinental Champion. He also made appearances in several independent companies, including Ring of Honor and Jersey All Pro Wrestling.

AEW released the following statement on Lee’s death: “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

His wife Manda posted a message on Instagram, confirming the passing and noted it was due to a non-COVID lung issue.

She wrote: “My best friend died today.

I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.

On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces.

I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.”

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.