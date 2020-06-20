AEW Issues Statement on Jimmy Havoc Abuse Allegations, Says They Are ‘Evaluating’ His Status With Them

AEW has issued a statement about Jimmy Havoc’s status with the company following allegations of mental abuse by a former partner. Rebecca Crow posted to Twitter yesterday alongside others to join the #SpeakingOut movement and alleged that Havoc was mentally abusive to her during the three years that they dated, including threats of suicide, attempts to self-harm in front of her when they would argue and other forms of verbal abuse.

Crow noted that Havoc would, among other things, “[tell] me that I was a horrible person, that I didn’t love him, that I was hurting him on purpose, and that I made him want to die. He told me he would take part in the tournament of death and kill himself there, and if I tried to go in to save him he’d tell the door not to let me in.” She also claimed that Havoc was drunk over WrestleMania weekend in Orlando in 2017 and made her his “verbal punching bag every day” to the point that she had to run away from him at the actual PPV because she couldn’t stand to be next to him. She added that when she first tried to leave him after an episode of Smackdown in London, it was because he was drunk and verbally abusive and that he’d upset her friend. She claims he “stormed over to her, grabbed her arm and got up in her face to ‘apologise’. She was afraid.”

Havoc has not publicly commented on the allegations, but AEW issued a statement which said that he is receiving “treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life” and that they are aware of the reports. The statement concludes, “We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

This story isn’t in any order. A lot of my memory of this abuse is disordered because i was battling drink and substance abuse to cope. That DOES NOT make it invalid.

I’m #speakingout because I dont want anyone else to be hurt. And I don’t think i’m alone.

