AEW News: Tickets On Sale For Beach Break Next Week, Nick Comoroto on Dynamite Debut

– Tickets go on sale early next week for AEW’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite. The company has announced that tickets for the February 3rd show go on sale at AEWTix.com on Monday at 10 AM ET. The company has also announced a five-event “season pass” for February and March’s shows for $75:

$75 + fees for ALL FIVE upcoming Feb & March live events

– Nick Comoroto posted to Twitter to comment on his AEW Dynamite debut against Jon Moxley, posting:

“A locker room full of hungry people and yet I was the only one who wanted to step to the plate. Thank you @AEW for giving me a shot. Even though it wasn’t a W, in the future, you’re gonna say “This is where it all began”.