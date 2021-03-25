wrestling / News
AEW To Run First House Show On April 9th
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced their first house show, which will take place on the Friday before WrestleMania. Tony Khan announced at the end of the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings that Dynamite will be back for a live show on April 7th, followed by their first non-televised show on April 9th.
The house show will take place at Daily’s Place, the site for AEW’s TV tapings.
AEW is running Jacksonville April 7th for Dynamite and April 9th for a house show
Both at Daily’s Place
(It got a little buried in the other post, schedule will be updated tomorrow)
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 25, 2021
