AEW To Run First House Show On April 9th

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced their first house show, which will take place on the Friday before WrestleMania. Tony Khan announced at the end of the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings that Dynamite will be back for a live show on April 7th, followed by their first non-televised show on April 9th.

The house show will take place at Daily’s Place, the site for AEW’s TV tapings.

