AEW News: Tony Khan Attends Super Bowl LIX, Big Justice Wears AEW Hoodie For Big Game Spot

– Tony Khan was at the Super Bowl and hung out with actor Adam Devine at the game. The AEW President shared a photo of himself and the Workaholics star in New Orleans, as you can see below.

Khan wrote in the post:

All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling’s Catam @ADAMDEVINE

– The Costco Guys did a spot for the Super Bowl, and Big Justice was rocking an AEW hoodie for it as you can see below: