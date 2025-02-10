wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Attends Super Bowl LIX, Big Justice Wears AEW Hoodie For Big Game Spot
February 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Tony Khan was at the Super Bowl and hung out with actor Adam Devine at the game. The AEW President shared a photo of himself and the Workaholics star in New Orleans, as you can see below.
Khan wrote in the post:
All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling’s Catam @ADAMDEVINE
All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling’s Catam @ADAMDEVINE pic.twitter.com/JuIAc3HSjc
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2025
– The Costco Guys did a spot for the Super Bowl, and Big Justice was rocking an AEW hoodie for it as you can see below:
Bringing the BOOM to the Super Bowl 💪 @ajbefumo
📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/Ww7jFrQHfI
— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025