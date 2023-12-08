AEW News: Latest Episode of Unrestricted Online, Mark Briscoe Reacts to Dynamite Loss

– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted is online, with Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington breaking down the latest in the company. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:

“It’s been a busy time in AEW with the Continental Classic Tournament underway and the World’s End pay-per-view coming! Ref Aubrey and Will Washington break it all down and also share some great behind-the-scenes stories from Full Gear at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles! They talk Julia Hart, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, MJF, and the very mysterious Devil.”

– AEW posted the following video of Mark Briscoe reacting to his AEW Continental Classic loss on last night’s episode of Dynamite, which resulted in him being mathematically eliminated from the tournament: