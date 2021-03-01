wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Results & Updated Brackets
AEW held the latest matches in its AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on Sunday, and we have updated brackets as a result. You can see results from the event, which streamed on Bleacher Report and then was put on YouTube after the stream was unavailable for international fans, below (courtesy of Fightful.
* Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, & Rin Kadokura def. Emi Sakura, Veny, & Maki Itoh
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Finals Match: Ryo Mizunami def. Yuka Sakazaki
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament US Semifinal Match: Thunder Rosa def. Riho
The updated brackets are as follows:
Finals – US Bracket
* Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa
Tournament Final
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Rose OR Rosa
