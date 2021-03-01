AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Results & Updated Brackets

AEW held the latest matches in its AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on Sunday, and we have updated brackets as a result. You can see results from the event, which streamed on Bleacher Report and then was put on YouTube after the stream was unavailable for international fans, below (courtesy of Fightful.

* Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, & Rin Kadokura def. Emi Sakura, Veny, & Maki Itoh

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Finals Match: Ryo Mizunami def. Yuka Sakazaki

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament US Semifinal Match: Thunder Rosa def. Riho

The updated brackets are as follows:

Finals – US Bracket

* Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa

Tournament Final

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Rose OR Rosa