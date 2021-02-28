wrestling / News
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches Streaming Today
AEW is set to stream Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament matches and more today on Bleacher Report. You can see the lineup below for the special, which airs at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT on the site:
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament US Semifinal Match: Riho vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Finals Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh.
The finals of the Japan bracket are finally here and exclusively on @BleacherReport TONIGHT at 7/6c, it's @YukaSakazaki vs. @mizunami0324. Who will advance? Check the link to see how you can watch this for FREE ➡️ https://t.co/zktDupT47o pic.twitter.com/Jx9zV3iGs9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis Explains Original Plans for 2019 Angle With Mike Kanellis, Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Like It
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Helping Paul Heyman Financially With ECW, McMahon’s Stance On ECW
- Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event
- Oliver Luck Calls Vince McMahon ‘Corrupt & Deceitful’ In Latest XFL Lawsuit Filing