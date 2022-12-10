AEW’s Pat Buck Appears On The Equalizer

AEW VP of Talent Development Pat Buck made an appearance on the latest episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. PWinsider reports that Buck appeared in the final scene of the November 27th episode, which was the mid-season finale, as a character who the character of Mel (Liza Lapira) chased down and demanded information about her brother.

The scene was a cliffhanger and will pick back up when the show returns from its midseason break, though it’s not confirmed that Buck will appear in the next episode. Buck has done some stunt work outside of wrestling for film and TV.