AEW’s Swerve Strickland, Harley Cameron, Satnam Singh Visit Detroit Pistons Facilities
May 7, 2025
Swerve Strickland, Harley Cameron, and Satnam Singh visited the Detroit Piston’s team facilities ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The trio visited the facilities in Detroit before tonight’s show, which takes place in the city.
You can see video of the three visiting the locale below:
Game recognize game!@HarleyCameron_, @SwerveConfident + @HelloSatnam visited the @DetroitPistons’ team facilities ahead of AEW Dynamite in Detroit.
Catch #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CxRpwGXGyI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2025