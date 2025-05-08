wrestling / News

AEW’s Swerve Strickland, Harley Cameron, Satnam Singh Visit Detroit Pistons Facilities

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland AEW Dynamite 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland, Harley Cameron, and Satnam Singh visited the Detroit Piston’s team facilities ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The trio visited the facilities in Detroit before tonight’s show, which takes place in the city.

You can see video of the three visiting the locale below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Harley Cameron, Satnam Singh, Swerve Strickland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading