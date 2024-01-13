Afa The Wild Samoan Hospitalized Due To Pneumonia, ‘Mild’ Heart Attacks

Afa The Wild Samoan is recovering after he as hospitalized for pneumonia and suffered two mild heart attacks. The family of the WWE legend posted to Facebook to reveal that Afa was hospitalized for pneumonia last night and suffered a mild heart attack upon arrival at the hospital. He also suffered a second, “small” heart attack on Friday. The statement adds that Afa is “doing okay” though he’s not out of the woods and will be kept for a day or two.

The full post reads:

Update on Afa the Wild Samoan, affectionately known as Pops: Afa was admitted to the hospital last night with pneumonia, but had a mild heart attack upon arrival. Today, he had a second small heart attack and was sent for a heart catheterization. He is doing ok, his spirits are high. He isn’t out of the woods yet, but will be kept in the hospital for a day or two for observation and monitoring. He thanks everyone for their concern, continued love, and prayers.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Afa for a quick and full recovery.