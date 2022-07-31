AIW Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament Results 7.30.22: Championship On The Line, More

AIW held the first-ever Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament on Saturday night, featuring a championship match and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Jefferson, Ohio and aired on IWTV, below courtesy of PW Ponderings:

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Mad Man Pondo def. Levi Everett

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Derek Dillinger def. Wes Barkley

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Nightmare Freddy def. UltraMantis Black

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Kaplan def. Hoodfoot

* Bulking Season and Bushwhacker Luke def. The BitcoinboiZ and The Duke

* Scramble Match: Isaiah Broner def. Dominic Garrini, Big Twan Tucker, Dan Champion, Tim Donst and Philly Collins

* Casey Carrington def. Riley Rose

* AIW Absolute & Intense Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Marino Tenaglia

* Bishop gives up the AIW Intense Championship, and the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament winner will be crowned the new champion.

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament Finals: Kaplan def. Derek Dillinger, Nightmare Freddy and Mad Man Pondo

A CRAZY FUCKING SHEEPHERDER HAS BEEN LET LOOSE AT #AIWFonzie pic.twitter.com/pR1r5oDHV0 — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 30, 2022

my favorite scene from Nightmare On Elm Street was when Freddy sits down and just starts punching a dude in the face… #AIWFonzie pic.twitter.com/GFyMFMpBxk — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 31, 2022