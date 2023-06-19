AIW Over The Line Results 6.17.23: Carlito Tag Team Action, More

AIW held its Over The Line show on Saturday night with Carlito and Chase Oliver in tag team action and more. You can see the results below, per Cagematch.net:

* Joseline Navarro def. Holidead

* The Duke def. Arthur McArthur

* Kaplan def. Hardway Holloway, Marino Tenaglia and Vik Vice

* Dominic Garrini def. Logan Easton Laroux

* PB Smooth def. Shaw Mason

* Isaiah Broner def. Philly Collins

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Rip City Shooters

* Chase Oliver def. Louis Lyndon via DQ

* Carlito & Chase Oliver def. 9 To 5