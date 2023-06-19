wrestling / News

AIW Over The Line Results 6.17.23: Carlito Tag Team Action, More

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AIW Over The Line Image Credit: AIW

AIW held its Over The Line show on Saturday night with Carlito and Chase Oliver in tag team action and more. You can see the results below, per Cagematch.net:

* Joseline Navarro def. Holidead
* The Duke def. Arthur McArthur
* Kaplan def. Hardway Holloway, Marino Tenaglia and Vik Vice
* Dominic Garrini def. Logan Easton Laroux
* PB Smooth def. Shaw Mason
* Isaiah Broner def. Philly Collins
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Rip City Shooters
* Chase Oliver def. Louis Lyndon via DQ
* Carlito & Chase Oliver def. 9 To 5

