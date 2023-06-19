wrestling / News
AIW Over The Line Results 6.17.23: Carlito Tag Team Action, More
AIW held its Over The Line show on Saturday night with Carlito and Chase Oliver in tag team action and more. You can see the results below, per Cagematch.net:
* Joseline Navarro def. Holidead
* The Duke def. Arthur McArthur
* Kaplan def. Hardway Holloway, Marino Tenaglia and Vik Vice
* Dominic Garrini def. Logan Easton Laroux
* PB Smooth def. Shaw Mason
* Isaiah Broner def. Philly Collins
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Rip City Shooters
* Chase Oliver def. Louis Lyndon via DQ
* Carlito & Chase Oliver def. 9 To 5
Would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids. #AIWOver @FiteTV @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/QPZy9tuLz8
— Marino Tenaglia 🍊🐅 (@MarinoTenaglia) June 18, 2023
Devil works hard but Joseline works harder 😈
Go watch the full show on @FiteTV #AIWOver pic.twitter.com/jEc6YuOqKQ
— 🇯🇲Joseline Navarro🇩🇴🇹🇹 (@Jos_E_Navarro) June 18, 2023
🔈SOUND ON🔈 #AIWOver pic.twitter.com/blOyyhmxFJ
— Sam “Hardway” Holloway (@SamHHolloway) June 18, 2023