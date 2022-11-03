AIW Signs Streaming Deal With FITE+

AIW is the latest company to sign a streaming deal with FITE+. AIW announced on Thursday that they have signed on with the streaming platform and will be part of their subscription service, joining GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver. You can see the full announcement below:

All future AIW live broadcasts as well as the entire AIW video library will be available on Fite’s streaming platform Fite+ for only $4.99 a month. Fite+ will feature not only AIW but some of the top independent wrestling companies in the world including but not limited to GCW,Black Lable Pro, Glory Pro Wrestling, and much more.

Since 2005 AIW has become a staple of independent wrestling and one of the top promotions in the United States working with some of the biggest stars in the industry over the last 17 years. AIW’s video library features some of the most recognizable talents in the industry including Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, MJF, Jon Moxley Britt Baker, Terry Funk, Adam Cole, Swoggle, Ethan Page, The Young Bucks, Nikki Storm (Nikki ASH),Matt Cardona, Colt Cabana, AJ Styles, and many more.

AIW prides itself on being a breeding ground for the stars of tomorrow and our upcoming lineups feature some of the industries most talked about prospects including Joshua Bishop, Derek Dillinger, Bulking Season, Joseline Navarro, Dominic Garrini, Isaiah Broner, Pretty Boy Smooth, Wes Barkley, Eric Taylor, Ziggy Haim, Members Only, and many more. For those who watch AIW via physical media or digital download all of our titles will remain for sale on Smartmarkvideo.com as will all future releases.