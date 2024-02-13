wrestling / News
AJ Francis Scheduled To Appear At NWA Hard Times 2024
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla in WWE, recently shared his excitement for his upcoming appearance at NWA Hard Times.
He took to Twitter to hype the appearance on March 2 through Twitter/X. After coming back for a second WWE run, the former Hit Row member was released in 2023.
He wrote, “March 2nd… @nwa is bringing in the World’s Hottest N…W…A! 💰#HardTimes 🗣️ WHO HOTTA?”
March 2nd… @nwa is bringing in the World’s Hottest N…W…A! 💰#HardTimes
🗣️ WHO HOTTA? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ObtgvLfMfb
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) February 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos