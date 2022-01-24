AJ Gray Wins Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW (Clips)

AJ Gray picked up a big win on The WRLD On GCW, as he picked up a victory in the Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match. Gray defeated Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon, PCO, Tony Deppen, and G-Raver to pick up a victory in the match on Sunday’s show.

Lio Rush was scheduled to appear in the match but did not. He later replaced Jonathan Gresham against Blake Christian.

As the winner, Gray gets a match of his choice at any time he wants it. You can see pics from the match below: