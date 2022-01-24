wrestling / News
AJ Gray Wins Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW (Clips)
AJ Gray picked up a big win on The WRLD On GCW, as he picked up a victory in the Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match. Gray defeated Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon, PCO, Tony Deppen, and G-Raver to pick up a victory in the match on Sunday’s show.
Lio Rush was scheduled to appear in the match but did not. He later replaced Jonathan Gresham against Blake Christian.
As the winner, Gray gets a match of his choice at any time he wants it. You can see pics from the match below:
THE MOTHERFUCKING TRUTH. @RichHomieJuice @GCWrestling_ #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/niGgTcv6oD
— Robert Collard (@RobertCollard) January 24, 2022
AJ Gray a fucking legend bro 😂😂😂😂 #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/4txxO7X5ib
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 24, 2022
Jimmy Lloyd wants you to take a seat, relax and enjoy #TheWrldonGCW pic.twitter.com/OxT6HuzOhs
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022
*Heavenly Chorus Sings* #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/Ia8UecZ4uY
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖛𝖔𝖑. 𝖋𝖔𝖚𝖗 (@AshDabbath) January 24, 2022
Razor's Edge (RIP Markus Crane) #TheWrldOnGCW @TheJimmyLLoyd pic.twitter.com/hRwo2h4YWx
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖛𝖔𝖑. 𝖋𝖔𝖚𝖗 (@AshDabbath) January 24, 2022
BOY WHAT THE FUCK #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/udzykQtosO
— Xery Hammerstien 🍃💨 (@XeryHighLife) January 24, 2022