UPDATED: More Details On Why AJ Styles and Omos Missed Weeks of WWE TV

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that the real reason that AJ Styles and Omos have not appeared on WWE TV since Wrestlemania is because at least one of them “wasn’t cleared” after the event.

Original: AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE TV since they won the RAW tag team titles at Wrestlemania, defeating the New Day. The two appeared on this week’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful) and explained where they’ve been.

Styles said that they were partying in Nigeria, where Omos was treated like a king and he got sunburn. However, he added that they will be back on RAW next Monday.

He said: “We’ll be back next week and ready to party. In the ring. Not in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Omos commented on the possibility of giving the New Day a rematch. He added: “The New Day have to earn the right to face us again. They’re old news. Get to the back of the line. They’re not even on my radar.“