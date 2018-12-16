Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Sends Message to Daniel Bryan Before TLC, Note on Finals for Mixed Match Challenge, and Braun Strowman Interviews Holmes and Watson Stars

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE TLC

– Former two-time WWE world heavyweight champion AJ Styles posted a message on Twitter earlier today ahead of his title rematch with Daniel Bryan. Styles will get a chance to reclaim his title later at tonight’s event. You can check out the message Styles tweeted out below.

WWE.com announced that the finals for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge will air live on Facebook Watch tonight at 7:00 pm EST. That is also when the main card of TLC is slated to start. The finals will feature Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

The winners for this season of Mixed Match Challenge will receive No. 30 spots for the Rumble matches at next month’s Royal Rumble event.

– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently got the chance to “interview” his Holmes and Watson co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly to promote the upcoming film. You can check out a photo of the interview posted by the film’s official Twitter account below. The film is due out Christmas Day.

