WWE News: AJ Styles Sends Message to Daniel Bryan Before TLC, Note on Finals for Mixed Match Challenge, and Braun Strowman Interviews Holmes and Watson Stars

– Former two-time WWE world heavyweight champion AJ Styles posted a message on Twitter earlier today ahead of his title rematch with Daniel Bryan. Styles will get a chance to reclaim his title later at tonight’s event. You can check out the message Styles tweeted out below.

Tonight I challenge the "NEW" Daniel Bryan at #WWETLC. You've still got the same face to me buddy… and a phenomenal forearm is long overdue. After tonight they'll be saying #AndNew — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 16, 2018

– WWE.com announced that the finals for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge will air live on Facebook Watch tonight at 7:00 pm EST. That is also when the main card of TLC is slated to start. The finals will feature Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

The winners for this season of Mixed Match Challenge will receive No. 30 spots for the Rumble matches at next month’s Royal Rumble event.

– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently got the chance to “interview” his Holmes and Watson co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly to promote the upcoming film. You can check out a photo of the interview posted by the film’s official Twitter account below. The film is due out Christmas Day.