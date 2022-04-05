Aja Smith & Jessika Carr Make History At WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One

WWE referees Aja Smith (aka Daphanie LaShaunn) and Jessika Carr made history on WrestleMania 38 Night One. Smith took to Twitter after the show to share her emotions after becoming the first Black female to referee a WrestleMania match.

“First Wrestlemania✅ First Black female to officiate on Wrestlemania✅✅✅✅✅✅ Right after my match I cried, called my family, and then gave myself the biggest pat on the back. I worked for every ounce of this. Keep grinding. It’ll pay off! And that’s on Daphanie LaShaunn✨💅🏽,” she wrote.

As for Carr, she took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that for the first time in history, women refereed back-to-back matches on the WrestleMania card. Carr officiated the Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin match, while Smith was the referee for The Miz and Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios.

Here’s what Carr had to say:

Empowered women, empower women. 💙🦓 Don’t want to let it slip under the radar. For the first time ever, Wrestlemania at that, two matches were refereed by two women back to back Saturday night! @ajasmithwwe I’m incredibly proud of you and so grateful you’re just as hard working and passionate as I am. The sky is the limit, there are no ceilings. This is the first of many sister, let’s keep enjoying the ride and being the best we can be!

