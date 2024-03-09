AJPW Announces Participants of Champion Carnival 2024

All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the participants for this year’s Champion Carnival, a round robin tournament. The first round happens April 18th at Korakuen Hall, and the championship match will be held at Yokohama BUNTAI.

[A Block]

Shotaro Ashino (5th appearance in 5 consecutive years / 2023 winner)

Kento Miyahara (11th appearance in 11 consecutive years / 2019 winner)

Yuma Aoyagi (6th appearance in 6 consecutive years / youngest winner in 2022 (26 years 6 months))

Hokuto Omori (2nd appearance for 2 consecutive years)

Ren Ayabe (first appearance)

Kuroshio TOKYO Japan (2nd appearance in 4 years)

Cyrus (2nd appearance in 2 consecutive years)

[B Block]

Ma Suwa (8th consecutive year, 19th appearance, 2008 champion, current world tag team champion)

Tatsuki Honda (3rd appearance in 3 consecutive years)

Jun Saito (2nd appearance for 2nd year in a row)

Yuma Anzai (2nd appearance for 2 consecutive years)

Hideki Suzuki (First appearance / Current World Tag Team Champion)

Hartley Jackson (first appearance)

Road Crew (Lord Crewe) (first appearance)